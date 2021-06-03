Fort Benning to hold annual Independence Celebration

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - Fort Benning is holding its annual Fourth of July celebration.
The annual Fort Benning Independence Celebration is June 26 from 6:30 p.m. until 11 p.m. The event will be held on York Field on Eckel Avenue in front of McGinnis-Wickam Hall.
The celebration honors our nation and also provides soldiers, their families and their communities a safe environment to enjoy music, fun and fireworks.
A few things will be different at this year’s celebration. This year’s event is open to DoD cardholders only, no trusted travelers. No food or beverage vendors will be available on site, however, attendees are encouraged to bring their own food and beverages. Remember to clean up all trash.
There will also be no activities for children or jump tower demonstrations.
Multiplatinum artists, Fitz and the Tantrums, will headline the main stage and the night of music will kick off with a performance by Macy Kate. A free fall demonstration by the Silver Wings, Fort Benning’s Command Exhibition Parachute Team, will help kick off the event.
The Maneuver Center of Excellence Band will conclude the evening with a patriotic concert choreographed to the fireworks show.
