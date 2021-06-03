UPDATE: Georgia State Board of Education approves resolution that addresses how race is discussed in public schools

Thursday, the state board of education held a special meeting on the subject of race and the classroom. It was approved with 11 “yes” votes and 2 “no” votes. The resolution, which does not address any one particular concept, is written to prevent theories, including “concepts that impute fault, blame, a tendency to oppress others, or the need to feel guilt or anguish to persons solely because of their race or sex violate the premises of individual rights, equal opportunity, and individual merit underpinning our constitutional republic, and therefore have no place in training for teachers, administrators, or other employees of the public educational system of the State of Georgia.”