Gov. Ivey addresses failed prison plan

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVM) - State leaders in Alabama are addressing the passing deadline for Alabama to get funding for new mega prisons. This comes after a number of underwriters withdrew from the projects earlier this year.
Governor Kay Ivey says Alabama won’t back down from the challenge as it’s essential to replace the state’s failing prison infrastructure.
The plan would have allowed the state to rent new prisons from private companies.
It would cost the state about $3 billion.
Ivey says she will meet with lawmakers next week to determine the next steps in the process.
