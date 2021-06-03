Hit or Miss Storms & Muggy Conditions Highlight the Next Few Days

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The mugginess will continue to increase across the area over the next few days - into the weekend and early next week. Highs will be back in the upper 80s and lower 90s for Friday and Saturday with the rain coverage in the 20-30% range. Going into Sunday and early next week, moisture levels will be going up - and that will mean the risk of showers and storms will be increasing around here too with the coverage of rain highest during the Sunday through Tuesday time-frame, with Monday likely being the wettest day. Highs will take a step back these days - into the mid 80s - thanks to a higher coverage of rain and storms. Going into the middle and end of next week, we should return to more typical summer weather with rain coverage in the 20-30% range and highs back in the lower 90s.