Isolated Storms Return to the Forecast

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Clouds will still dominate the forecast for Thursday as moisture continues to stream in from the Gulf and the Atlantic across the Southeast. Any breaks of sunshine will make things feel steamy as humidity levels keep climbing. Rain chances still look on the lower side today with coverage around 10-30% here in the Valley with the best chance for some pop-up storms this evening. Any storms that develop could produce some gusty winds, downpours, and lightning, but many of us will still stay dry – as is the nature of summertime thunderstorms in the Deep South! Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s today and tomorrow, but the humidity could make it feel a few degrees warmer at times.