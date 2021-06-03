Prattville police searching for theft suspects

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Prattville Police Department is requesting the public’s help identifying three theft suspects.
On June 1, three unknown males entered a jewelry store. The three males kept redirecting the salesclerk to pull jewelry from the display cases. The other associates observed what was going on and proceeded to assist the salesclerk. The male in the white t-shirt and black ball cap took a necklace. He then turns and walks out the door. The other two males soon follow.
The males left in a dark colored GMC Envoy displaying tag 46AY734.
If you have any information regarding the identity of these suspects or their whereabouts, please immediately call the Prattville Police at 334-595-0252.
