Ralston Towers being redeveloped into mixed-use housing

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Ralston Towers is getting a $10 million full-interior demolition and extensive redevelopment.
Once the renovation is done, there will be 224 subsidized units and 45 non-government subsidized apartment units available.
You may remember in Summer of 2019, the Towers were deemed unlivable due to multiple HUD violations.
“The plan is really to build something nice… build something that creates passion and respect for the residents,” said Greg Jones, CIO of Infinity Real Estate advisors.
“We have a new day, new opportunities and housing options for Columbus residents and for people in the surrounding area, it is in a convenient location…” said Congressman Sanford D. Bishop Jr.
The new owners of the property will be using two local construction and architectural companies.
They hope to have an expected completion date sometime in December of 2022.
