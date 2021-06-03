Stacey Gray extradited to Muscogee County Jail

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The man accused of killing 25-year-old Renee Eldridge almost 6 years ago is now back in Columbus.
The Chambers County Jail says Stacey Gray was extradited to the Muscogee County Jail yesterday.
The Phenix City native avoided trial in Chambers County this week, due to an error from the DA’s office.
According to a court order, it involved DNA evidence being excluded from the case.
Muscogee County Sheriff, Greg Countryman, says Gray is facing rape and false imprisonment charges in the Fountain City, with Renee Eldridge as the victim.
No word yet on if other charges will follow.
