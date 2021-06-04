Auburn’s Jordan Hare Stadium to be at full capacity for 2021 season

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Auburn Tigers plan to play in front of a full stadium for the 2021 football season, AU Athletics Director Allen Greene confirmed on Friday.
The full capacity plans mark a reversal from the 2020 season in which the COVID-19 pandemic forced venues to drastically scale back the number of people who could attend for fear of spreading the virus.
With more people getting vaccinated, the number of new coronavirus cases has dropped considerably from record highs set at the beginning of the year.
“We are so excited to welcome back the Auburn Family to Jordan-Hare Stadium this fall and reintroduce our fans to the best game day experience in the nation,” Greene said.
New head football coach Bryan Harsin will lead his team onto the field for the first home game of his tenure when the Tigers take on Akron on Sept. 4.
