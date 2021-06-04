Bus stop safety raises concerns among parents in Muscogee Co.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - While summer school is underway in Muscogee County, some parents are raising concerns about the safety of their children while waiting to catch a bus.
The Director of Transportation for MCSD, Herbert Hill, says that each school bus location is tested to ensure safety for students before it becomes a bus pickup or drop off location.
A team of inspectors go out into areas of where a school bus stop is located and conduct an in-depth study to analyze the nearby climate. If it’s considered unsafe, another location will be chosen.
The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Department, along with help from the Columbus Police Department, also offer extra patrol for troubled areas if they know about the issue.
“If you got some drug activity and know it is going on right there, call the tip line at 706-225-4285. And when you call that tip line just be prepared to give some information,” said Command SGT. Larry Marshall with the Muscogee Sheriff’s Department.
“If it’s a spot that is pretty heavy with crime we will try to move that bus stop to a safer location,” added Hill.
According to Hill, five school bus locations were relocated for the 2020-2021 school year out of the over 300 locations across the County.
The Sheriff’s Department says if you are noticing unsafe activity at a bus stop for children, try to get involved in your community and take turns being a watch, or if need be to contact law enforcement directly.
