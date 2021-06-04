Columbus police searching for armed robbery suspects

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Robbery and Assault Unit of the Columbus Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred on June 2 at the Econo Lodge located on the 4400 block of Victory Drive.
The Columbus Police Department is requesting the public’s help in identifying the individuals in the photographs.
They are considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information about the identities of these individuals should contact Detective Joseph Austin at 706-225-4313 or text VACS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).
