Columbus police searching for missing 44-year-old woman

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing woman.
44-year-old Christina Elizabeth Smith was last seen in the 2500 block of First Ave. on Thursday, May 27, at approximately 8:30 p.m.
Smith was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, blue jeans and gray Nike tennis shoes. Her hair color is typically an auburn color, however she may have bleached her hair blonde.
Smith suffers from mental disorders. She is known to walk up to 10 miles a day.
If you have any information on Smith’s whereabouts, contact 911.
