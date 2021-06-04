Meriwether Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 69-year-old man

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating Earnest Strozier, Jr.
Strozier is a male, 69 years of age, gray mustache, gray hair, 5′11” hgt., approx. 196 lbs., last seen wearing a light blue long sleeve shirt, blue jean pants, gray in color cap, blue lace up shoes.
Mr. Strozier was last seen at his residence in the 2500 block of Stovall Road, Greenville, Ga. on 06/03/2021 at 4 p.m.
Mr. Strozier has several medical and mental health related conditions in which he is under a doctor’s care.
Mr. Strozier was reported as a missing person to the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office on June 4 around 12:30 p.m. by his family members.
We are asking for the public’s assistance in regard to any sightings or information related to his whereabouts.
If anyone has any information on Earnest Strozier, Jr., please call Meriwether County 911, Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 672-4489 or your local law enforcement agency.
