New program to invest in local minority-owned businesses looking to open stores in Peachtree Mall

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Brookfield Properties has created a program aimed at supporting minority-owned businesses who would like to open a brick and mortar at Peachtree Mall.
The nationwide initiative, Partner to Empower, will invest up to $25 million over 5 years into minority-owned businesses.
Locally, the focus will be on black-owned businesses but all minority groups are encouraged to apply.
The program supports entrepreneurs grow their business with a brick and mortar location inside Peachtree Mall.
Applications for the program are open now until June 18th.
“We Are happy to announce that we launched our Partner to Empower Program on May 13th and it’s a program that supports Black and minority owned businesses and entrepreneurs with resources so that they can open stores in our malls,” said Michelle Isabel, Regional Vice President of Brookfield Properties.
Brookfield plans to have all stores approved by the application process open by late this year or early 2022.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.