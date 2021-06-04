Opelika City Schools to provide free meals for students

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika City Schools will provide free meals to students beginning Monday, June 7.
The free meals are available to children ages 18 and younger. Meals will be available from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday through Thursday in Bulldog Cafe at Opelika High School. Meals can be picked up until July 22.
One breakfast and one lunch will be provided to each child regardless of which school they attend. Lunch items will be served and breakfast items will be “grab & go” for the next day.
For more information, contact the Opelika City Schools at 334-745-9700.
