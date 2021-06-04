Opelika Main Street to host ‘Touch a Truck’ event

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The annual ‘Touch A Truck’ event is returning to downtown Opelika this weekend.
Opelika Main Street’s ‘Touch A Truck’ is returning Saturday, June 5.
This free event features a variety of different vehicles including emergency response trucks, moving trucks and constuction equipment; attendees also able to learn more about how these vehciles operate.
“Touch A Truck is a great annual event featuring many unique vehicles,” said Opelika Main Street Executive Director Ken Ward. “Paired with Burger Wars later in the afternoon, it’s a great way for the entire family to spend a Saturday afternoon downtown!”
For more information about ‘Touch A Truck ‘or to see how your company’s vehicle can be included, email info@opelikamainstreet.org.
