Opelika Main Street to host ‘Touch a Truck’ event

Opelika Main Street to host ‘Touch a Truck’ event
Opelika Main Street to host Touch A Truck (Source: Opelika Main Street)
By Jessie Gibson | June 4, 2021 at 9:46 AM EDT - Updated June 4 at 9:46 AM

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The annual ‘Touch A Truck’ event is returning to downtown Opelika this weekend.

Opelika Main Street’s ‘Touch A Truck’ is returning Saturday, June 5.

This free event features a variety of different vehicles including emergency response trucks, moving trucks and constuction equipment; attendees also able to learn more about how these vehciles operate.

“Touch A Truck is a great annual event featuring many unique vehicles,” said Opelika Main Street Executive Director Ken Ward. “Paired with Burger Wars later in the afternoon, it’s a great way for the entire family to spend a Saturday afternoon downtown!”

For more information about ‘Touch A Truck ‘or to see how your company’s vehicle can be included, email info@opelikamainstreet.org.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.