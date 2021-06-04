Paws Humane Society to host drive-thru pet food pantry

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Paws Humane Society is hosting a pet food pantry this weekend.
On Saturday, June 5, Paws is hosting a drive-thru pet food pantry, located at 4900 Milgen Rd. The event begins at 10 a.m. and will end at 2 p.m.
The pandemic has caused pet owners to face challenges of caring for their pets across the community. This food pantry is the fifth one that Paws has hosted since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.
The event is open to all pet owners in Georgia and Alabama, and no appointment is needed to attend. The pet food will be given on a first come, first serve basis.
For more information regarding the pet food pantry, visit www.pawshumane.org.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.