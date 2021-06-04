Piedmont Columbus Regional holds its First Friday Hero presentation

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Piedmont Columbus Regional spotlighted their First Friday Hero today.
Deputy Corey Culberson of the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office was honored for his actions that helped save the life of a teen following a car accident.
Culberson was on his way to work when he noticed the teen’s truck flipped over in a ditch.
He jumped into action, freeing the teen from the truck and staying with him until additional assistance arrived.
News Leader 9 was at the ceremony today and spoke with both parties involved.
“I’m just very thankful that he just so happened to past by and see what happened. I’m very thankful that he stopped and helped me.” beamed driver, Hunter Paul.
“It’s special I get to put a good light on the Sheriff’s office and law enforcement in general. It’s just something I would want someone to do for my family or someone close to me you know stop help out,” said Deputy Corey Culberson.
Piedmont Columbus Regional created the First Friday Hero award program in 2016 to recognize first responders each month who have gone above and beyond the call of duty.
