Pride Month events happening in Columbus this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - June is National Pride Month and Colgay Pride, a local non-profit group is celebrating tonight and tomorrow.
The festivities will start tonight at 8 p.m. with the Mr. and Mrs. Columbus Georgia Pride 2021 pageant.
Saturday a number of local officials, like Mayor Skip Henderson, will be speaking starting at 9 a.m.
To wrap up the event, a parade is happening at 3:30 p.m..
Jeremy Hobbs, Colgay Pride’s founder and director says since the celebrations had to be delayed a few months because of COVID, this year’s celebrations are especially important to him.
“We got two blocks that are able to give us ample room for social distancing and to make sure the Pride Celebration’s voices carry further then they have ever been carried before,” explained Hobbs.
On a related topic, Columbus city council will be taking a vote before the end of August whether or not to have a nondiscrimination ordinance outlining dispute resolution and enforcement in place.
If it passes, Columbus would join 12 other cities that already have one in place.
