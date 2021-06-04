Ribbon cutting ceremony held for Auburn Medical Pavilion

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today Auburn University, in collaboration with East Alabama Health, held a ribbon cutting for one of it’s newest projects.
The Auburn Medical Pavilion is a 33.7 million dollar facility built by Rabren Construction of Auburn.
The 84,000 square foot building houses the East Alabama Medical Center Freestanding Emergency Department on the first floor.
On the second floor is the Ambulatory Surgery Center. The third floor is still under construction but will have a breast health center later this year.
“Auburn, the university and the healthcare facility, are the largest employers in the community, we have a very symbiotic relationship and this just further strengthens that,” explained Laura Grill, CEO of East Alabama Health.
Auburn University President Dr. Jay Gogue and Auburn Mayor Ron Anders were in attendance.
The building is set to open in phases between the end of June and September.
