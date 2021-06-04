Summertime Humidity Here to Stay

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A warm and humid start to Friday as the deep moisture funneling northward from the Gulf of Mexico ushers in both muggier air and some more clouds to wrap up the work week. Highs will top out in the upper 80s and low 90s today through the weekend with still more clouds than sun overall. Nevertheless, when the sunshine does peek through, it will feel mighty steamy outside! Rain coverage today through Sunday will stay at around 20-40% each afternoon and evening with hit-or-miss storms possible.
An even wetter pattern looks likely early next week, so we’ll bump rain and thunderstorm coverage up to 40-60% on Monday and Tuesday. With even more clouds and rain around, afternoon highs will drop down a touch in the mid to upper 80s. Gradually, by the middle and end of next week, we transition back to more sunshine and more typical pop-up thunderstorms during the heat of the day with highs back in the upper 80s and low 90s – a very seasonable set-up for June. As always, any day with more sunshine will offer a better chance of getting closer to 90. And, of course, when factoring in the humidity, the heat index will likely be around that range anyway!
