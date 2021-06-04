Summertime Humidity Here to Stay

An even wetter pattern looks likely early next week, so we’ll bump rain and thunderstorm coverage up to 40-60% on Monday and Tuesday. With even more clouds and rain around, afternoon highs will drop down a touch in the mid to upper 80s. Gradually, by the middle and end of next week, we transition back to more sunshine and more typical pop-up thunderstorms during the heat of the day with highs back in the upper 80s and low 90s – a very seasonable set-up for June. As always, any day with more sunshine will offer a better chance of getting closer to 90. And, of course, when factoring in the humidity, the heat index will likely be around that range anyway!