Walker County Sheriff's Office searching for missing man, last seen in Amarillo, TX

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Walker County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Ryan Michael Darty.
Mr. Darty is a 35 year old white male and may be living with a condition that may impair his judgement. He was last seen on May 26, 2021 in Amarillo, Texas.
Authorities have reason to believe Mr. Darty may have traveled back to Alabama.
If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Ryan Michael Darty, please contact the Walker County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 302-6464 or call 911.
