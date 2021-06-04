Warm, Muggy, & Summer Storms for the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Weekend rain chances will mainly be during the afternoon and evening with the coverage of showers a little higher as we head into Sunday (versus Saturday). Either way, you’ll want to be prepared for rain or storms just in case with our WTVM weather app and a good umbrella! The coverage of rain should be even higher on Monday and Tuesday with a scattering of rain and storms across the area, so you’ll want to make sure you’re prepared for that too. Conditions should dry out a little bit heading into the middle and end of next week (with the rain coverage at more ‘average’ levels for this time of year). For the weekend, look for highs back in the upper 80s with the mugginess making it feel a little hotter. For early next week, highs will drop into the mid 80s thanks to more clouds and rain around, but look for upper 80s and lower 90s to round out next week as the rain coverage drops back off.