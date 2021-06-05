UPDATE: Columbus police investigating shooting, 1 dead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Saturday night shooting has left one person dead.
According to Columbus Police Department Chief of Staff Katina Williams, officers were dispatched to 3400 8th Ave. building 108-A (Wilson Apartments) shortly before 10 p.m.
Upon arrival, police discovered a deceased black male lying on the ground. The victim has not been identified.
Anyone with information in reference to this incident should contact Sgt. Donna Baker at 706-225-4926 or email at dbaker@columbusga.org.
If you’d like to remain anonymous, call 706-653-3188 or text VACS and your message to 274637 (CRIMES).
News Leader 9 will provide updates on air and online as we learn more.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.