UPDATE: Columbus police investigating shooting, 1 dead

Columbus police are on the scene of a shooting at Wilson Apartments. (Source: WTVM)
By Leonard Hall | June 5, 2021 at 10:46 PM EDT - Updated June 6 at 1:28 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Saturday night shooting has left one person dead.

According to Columbus Police Department Chief of Staff Katina Williams, officers were dispatched to 3400 8th Ave. building 108-A (Wilson Apartments) shortly before 10 p.m.

Upon arrival, police discovered a deceased black male lying on the ground. The victim has not been identified.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident should contact Sgt. Donna Baker at 706-225-4926 or email at dbaker@columbusga.org.

If you’d like to remain anonymous, call 706-653-3188 or text VACS and your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

