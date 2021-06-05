District Attorney Mark Jones appoints special prosecutor to 2017 Hector Arreola case

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is a new development in a 2017 case involving a Columbus man who died while in police custody.
DA Mark Jones confirmed Attorney Chris Breault has been appointed special prosecutor on Hector Arreola’s case.
Arreola died while receiving treatment for his injuries following an arrest on Moss Drive. His death prompting protests in Uptown Columbus and making national headlines in the USA Today newspaper.
District Attorney Mark Jones also responded to the appointment.
“I think the Arreola case — or any case involving an officer—needs special attention. I’ve seen the body camera footage and it is disturbing. The matter needs to be presented to the grand jury by an attorney who can focus exclusively on the case and securing a conviction,” said Jones.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.