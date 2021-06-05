Lafayette man dies in single-vehicle crash

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a deadly single-vehicle accident in Chambers County.
According to ALEA, the crash happened just before 1 p.m. on Saturday. 65-year-old Elbert Cooper, Jr., of Lafayette, was fatally injured when the 2000 Mazda Miata he was driving ran off the roadway and struck a tree.
ALEA says Cooper was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle. He died from his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash happened on County Road 32 in Chambers County, less than a mile from Lafayette.
