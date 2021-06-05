LaGrange police investigating overnight murder

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is investigating an overnight murder.
At around 2:45 a.m. Saturday, police responded to 700 DeGoat St. in reference to a person shot. Officers found the deceased victim, Lonnie Easter, lying in the doorway of the residence.
It was determined that Easter had at least one gunshot wound. A suspect has not been arrested.
The investigation continues. Anyone with information in connection to the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.
