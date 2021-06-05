LaGrange police investigating overnight murder

By Leonard Hall | June 5, 2021 at 11:41 AM EDT - Updated June 5 at 11:58 AM

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is investigating an overnight murder.

At around 2:45 a.m. Saturday, police responded to 700 DeGoat St. in reference to a person shot. Officers found the deceased victim, Lonnie Easter, lying in the doorway of the residence.

It was determined that Easter had at least one gunshot wound. A suspect has not been arrested.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information in connection to the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

