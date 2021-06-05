Phenix City police make arrest in fatal Friday shooting

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a shooting that happened Friday morning.
Officers responded to the 2000 block of 14th St. shortly before 11 a.m. in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, police found a deceased male in the street, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later identified as Elijah McKissic.
After an investigation, Phenix City police arrested 29-year-old Keaira Jones for murder on Saturday. He was transported to the Russell County Jail. A bond hearing will be set for a future date.
Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call the Phenix City Police Department at 334-298-0611 or 334-448-2837.
