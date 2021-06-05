Smiths Station holds 2nd annual Unity Walk

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - Local leaders in Smiths Station came together with the community Friday evening for the second annual Unity Walk.
The event began last year following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Smiths Station Mayor Bubba Copeland led the walk from Mount Olive Missionary Baptist church to the Smiths Station Government Center.
Copeland says he wants the walk to bring people in the community together no matter their race or ethnicity and to show the people their leaders care about unity.
“Number two - listen and number three - love. If you’re not transparent in letting people know everything you’re doing and what you are and if you don’t listen to the voice of the people, then you’re not a leader. And lastly, its the oldest testament in the bible - what we’re supposed to do is love our neighbor as we love ourselves,” said Mayor Copeland.
After local leaders gave speeches about the importance of togetherness, Copeland ended the walk with a prayer.
