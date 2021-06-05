Stagnant Summer Pattern Is Here

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Welcome to the time of year featuring daily storm/rain chances mixed in with periods of sun & clouds. That’s summer in the Chattahoochee Valley alright! Sunday’s high temperatures will make it into the upper 80s for most, with cooler readings anywhere a thunderstorm occurs of course, luckily these storms usually remain sub-severe, and that is exactly what we expect them to do. We drop our rain/storm coverage to 10-20% by Wednesday and into late week with things heating up on the thermometer too, expect low 90s to show up late week into next weekend. Overnight lows remain muggy as well with upper 60s and low 70s, a result of a good amount of humidity. The time of year where the A/C’s are needed 24/7 is likely here to stay! Tropics wise still quiet, but we will keep you in the loop! Have a great Saturday night!