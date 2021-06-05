Warm and Humid for the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We kick off the weekend warm and humid with highs in the upper-80s for most of us as pop-up showers and storms stay in the forecast. For Sunday we will see highs in the mid to upper 80s with a few showers and storms possible in the afternoon hours, but most of us will stay dry. Areas that catch a pop-up storm may see brief downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning at times. We keep high humidity levels in the forecast through the middle of next week as highs stay in the mid and upper 80s across the valley with low-end shower and storm chances. We look to dry out a bit by the end of next week as some slightly drier air moves into the region, and with these drier conditions, highs will climb to the low and mid 90s across the valley.