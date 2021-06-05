You can now add emergency contact information to your driver’s license record

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As part of the Emergency Notification Law, you can add emergency contact numbers to your ID record for law enforcement to use if you’re in trouble.
Officers can search that information in the state-wide system when they arrive at a scene and alert your loved one.
“It’s hard to say how many situations where we’ve needed that information. If you’re the person by yourself and we can use that then that’s priceless for that person so that we can get in touch with their family or loved one,” said Captain Mark Bishop.
The information can be added on ALEA’s website under the emergency contact tab. You’ll first enter your license information and contact information and the next screen will prompt you to enter your emergency contact’s information, including the relationship, their address, and phone numbers.
