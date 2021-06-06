Columbus celebrates Pride Month

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In honor of Pride Month, people gathered in uptown Columbus Saturday for many festivities.
The event included guest speakers, lots of music and awards were given out. There was a reading of the 2021 Columbus LGBTQ Pride Month Proclamation.
Colgay raised awareness by informing folks about the ‘We Serve All Establishment’ program along with educating people about the importance of the Columbus nondiscrimination ordinance.
“I don’t understand where our world is going, but we got to do better. That’s where we start right here because we are one thing. We’re human and that’s why we’re coming together today - all walks of life. To come together to say, hey, we are united in a front to do better for tomorrow,” said Jeremy Scott Hobbs, Colgay President.
The events continued into the evening Saturday; the Epic Pride Festival Night Show was held - it included a dance contest and music.
