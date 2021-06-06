CPD confirms drowning at Lake Oliver Marina

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Officials with the Columbus Police Department confirmed a drowning at Lake Oliver Marina Sun. evening. Authorities say they are looking for a man and were not able to make a recovery Sun. night.
They will be back out to resume their search between 7:00AM - 8:00AM Mon. Columbus Fire and EMS Battalion Chief Bryan Watson tells News Leader Nine a family member and witness stated they were down on the rocks north of J.R. Allen between J.R. Allen and the Oliver Dam.
“They were swimming one of them got distressed. The brother went in after him. He was unable to rescue him. He made it back out but his brother did not,” Battalion Chief Watson said.
No other details are available at this time. Be sure to say with News Leader 9 for the latest updates as they become available.
