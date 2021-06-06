COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sunday we will see warm and humid conditions across the valley with highs in the mid to upper 80s with a few showers and storms around, especially in the afternoon and evening hours. We will be slightly drier for the work week as highs climb to the 90s and stay there through the extended forecast. While humidity levels will be lower, we won’t be completely dry but rather slightly less humid than we were over the weekend. Showers and storm chances stay in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday, but they will drop for the middle of the week. Afternoon pop-up storms return by Friday and stay in the forecast through the beginning of next week.