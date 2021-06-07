Auburn Police: Armed suspect in custody

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police say there is no longer a public threat after arresting an armed suspect.
Late Sunday night, a local area emergency was been issued for Lee County, AL.
Authorities said an armed subject was at large in the Town Creek Park area of Auburn.
According to an Auburn Public Safety alert, the subject is described as a slim 5′10 black male in his late teens or early twenties.
The alert also stated that the subject is armed with a handgun.
Just before 12 a.m. CST, shortly before the suspect was taken into custody, our crew heard nearly 20 gunshots in the area of the incident.
There is no word on what led to the what led to this incident near East University Drive and Summertrees Drive. Police say you should avoid the area as the scene will remain active for the time being.
Stay with News Leader 9 on air and online for updates as this story develops.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.