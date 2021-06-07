Columbus Police Department to hold outdoor hiring event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is holding a hiring event hosted by the Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers.
The event will take place Thursday, June 10, beginning at 10 a.m. and ending at 4 p.m. The event will be located at 2601 Cross Country Drive in Columbus.
Attendees should be prepared for onsite interviews and bring their valid driver’s license and $25 for an Accuplacer test.
The event will be held outside where safety guidelines will be in place. All attendees are expected to adhere to social distancing and wear masks during the entirety of the event.
Individuals are encouraged to apply online before the day of the event, click here to apply. For more information, contact the Midtown Career Center at 706-256-1837.
