EAMC vaccine clinic to close next week

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A reminder for those living in Alabama, the East Alabama Medical Center’s community vaccine clinic is closing in one week.
According to the hospital, they had more than 1,900 volunteers over the past few months to keep the clinic up and running.
Officials at the clinic say they are seeing a decrease in demand for shots at the location and an increase in vaccine providers in the community.
They are expecting to have administered more than 90,000 shots by the closing date, which is June 14th.
“It’s kind of bittersweet. It’s something we’ve been talking about, hoping about, praying about, that we could close down a mass vaccine clinic because that means we no longer need a mass vaccine clinic. It’s one of two things. Either enough people have been vaccinated and or there’s plenty of vaccine in the community and we don’t need the mass vaccine clinic anymore. This is truly a community clinic and it showed, so I’m just thankful, humbled, grateful,” said Bruce Zartman with the EAMC.
The clinic will only be giving out Pfizer’s second dose until closing day, which is next Monday.
