Jared Rutledge: Revving up the community

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - During the Columbus River Dragons 2021 championship run, Jared Rutledge was the primary goalie. He now turns his attention back to his day job: serving as a technician in the service department at Fort Benning Harley Davidson.
“I’ve always loved bikes,” Rutledge said. “It’s just a comfortable environment for me, something I really enjoy.”
When Rutledge applied for a job with the company, he wasn’t expecting to be placed in the service department. He had basically no prior experience servicing motorcycles.
Sean Gleason, the Parts and Service Director, was one of the people tasked with training Rutledge.
“He came in here, we had to teach him some basic stuff. We showed him one time, he learns it, picks it up and runs with it,” Gleason said.
Rutledge has learned to enjoy his new job. So much so, he tried to balance it with hockey. He quickly found of he didn’t have time for both. Fort Benning Harley Davidson allowed him step away from his part-time role toward the end of the season.
“I thought I’d have a little more time,” Rutledge said. “By the time I was done with hockey and the gym, it was hard to get down here.”
Rutledge says the staff was great to work with and happily welcomed him back at the end of the season.
As far as the future is concerned, Rutledge hopes to be back with the River Dragons next season.
