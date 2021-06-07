More Rain/Storms Tuesday; Then Drying Out a Bit

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Numerous rain and storms were in place across the Valley today, and with the weather pattern not changing much Tuesday, we will expect more of the same. The best chances will still be during the afternoon and evening, but we can’t rule out some rain at any point during the morning or night either. Like today, some storms could be strong, but we don’t expect any severe or damaging weather. The overall pattern will start to change a bit by the middle and end of the week with the rain coverage in the PM and evening dropping back to the 10-30% range with temperatures climbing back to the upper 80s and lower 90s. It will still be muggy through the end of the week. Rain coverage ticks up a little bit for the weekend - back into the 30-50% range, and then drops again head into early next week. Subtle changes will determine the overall rain coverage on any give day, and you’ll want to be prepared regardless with our WTVM weather app and the umbrella for these summertime pop up storms!