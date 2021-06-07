Recovery efforts underway to find body of swimmer in Chattahoochee River

“They were flowing about 9,000 CFMs last night at the time when we got the call, which is a rather high flow of water, and it becomes very swift at that point, and it doesn’t matter how good of a swimmer you are at that point. You’re not going to swim in that kind of water,” said Chief Watson. “They were swimming prior to them opening the gates, the sirens went off, but I think there’s a language barrier, I don’t think they knew what the sirens meant. As of right now, we have not located anybody. We will work as long as weather permits today.”