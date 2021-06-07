Unsettled Weather to Start the Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain and thunderstorms are moving through the Chattahoochee Valley this morning, making for a wet morning commute and start to the work week. We should see a lull in the rain mid-morning before more showers and storms fire-up during the afternoon as a disturbance moves toward the Eastern U.S., keeping our weather unsettled for the next couple of days. With cloudy skies still dominating, highs will hang out in the low to mid 80s for tomorrow before rebounding into the upper 80s and low 90s for the rest of the work week. Unfortunately, the humidity is here to stay, so expect it to feel even more like summertime when we crank up the heat later this week. Rain coverage will drop down to 10-20% for mid-week before going back up to 30-40% by Friday into the weekend.