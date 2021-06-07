VA clinic in downtown Columbus to close for over one week, installing new furniture

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System’s (CAVHCS) Columbus VA Clinic, located at 2100 Comer Ave., will be closed from June 9-18 to install new furniture.
Patients are being offered appointments at the 13th Avenue clinic during the days that the VA clinic is closed. Veterans enrolled in VA healthcare and have received care from either a VA or community provider in the last 24 months are eligible for an urgent care benefit through the MISSION Act.
“We are very excited about our new furniture installation. This clinic provides a comprehensive response to get homeless Veterans the assistance they need and deserve,” said CAVHCS Director Amir Farooqi. “This new furniture will assist us in providing much needed health care in the Columbus area.”
This urgent care benefit is meant to give Veterans a convenient way to get treatment for minor injuries and illnesses such as colds, strep throat and pink eye. For a list of urgent care providers, visit the urgent care locator here.
Updates regarding clinic operations will be available at www.centralalabama@va.gov.
