FDA approves new drug to treat Alzheimer’s disease

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Food and Drug Administration approved a new, experimental drug to treat Alzheimer’s disease.
Biogen’s medication is called Aducanumab and it’s for mild cognitive impairment associated with the early stages of the brain wasting disease.
Some non-profits didn’t think the medication should be approved, though, the Alzheimer’s Association supported it.
It will take several months for the drug to become available for most patients. We spoke with Dr. Jonathan Liss at the Columbus Memory Center about the historic day.
“It’s very exciting to get the FDA’s provisional approval today this is a major moment in history. Everybody should always weigh the value of the medication verses the side effects that they may have in this case the Columbus Memory Center has been a world leader in Alzheimer’s research,” said Dr. Liss.
The drug reportedly is not for people with severe Alzeheimer’s but may be used to help offset early onset Alzeheimer’s symtoms..
Critics have expressed concerns that the drug may be too expensive.
