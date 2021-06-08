Harris County School District resumes operation of Mobile Learning Lab

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Summer help is available in Harris County for students of all ages who need tutoring assistance or access to the internet.
The Mobile Learning Lab is up and running offering technology access and reading and learning activities for students and adults in the district.
The lab is equipped with Wi-Fi internet access, laptops and books.
The Mobile Learning Lab will be in the following locations this summer:
Pine Mountain – Pine Lane Apartments
Monday, June 14, 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.Monday, June 28, 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Shiloh – City Hall
Wednesday, June 9, 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 30, 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Whitesville – Pine Lake Chapel Parking Lot
Wednesday, June 16, 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Back to School Rush – Harris County Community Center
Thursday, June 29, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.