Macon-Russell Community Action Agency accepting appointments for cooling program

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Energy assistance will soon be available to Russell County residents.
The Macon-Russell Community Action Agency, Inc. will begin accepting cooling program appointments tomorrow.
The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) assists eligible low-income households with energy counseling and high cost of home energy.
You can schedule a LIHEAP Cooling Assistance appointment with the agency’s 24 hour automated phone system by calling 334-408-4066 beginning on June 9 at 9 a.m. EST.
For more information, call 334-298-6610.
