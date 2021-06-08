Business Break
UPDATE: Multi-county chase ends with crash, one person dead; crime scene at Macon Road and I-185

Georgia State Patrol, GBI will lead the investigation
Multi-County Chase ends in Columbus
Multi-County Chase ends in Columbus(WTVM)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Columbus Georgia (WTVM) - A multi-county chase appears to have ended with a crime scene at the Macon Road at the I-185 interchange. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

NEW INFORMATION: Lt. Scott Jeter, with the Georgia State Patrol, tells News Leader 9 a Harris County unit deployed a “stop stick” (aka spike strip) before Georgia State Patrol intercepted the pursuit on I-185. Lt. Jeter said the violator, who was driving a Black BMW, continued and exited off the southbound ramp at Macon Road. Officers then attempted a pit maneuver and that’s when the violator hit a raised concrete median and side swiped a Toyota Corolla. The occupants in the Toyota were transported to the hospital to be checked out for non-serious injuries. Lt. Jeter could not give an update on the violator’s condition nor could he say anything about the number of shots fired or who fired the shots.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, one person was pronounced dead at the scene. The 33-year-old male suffered from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at Piedmont Columbus Regional at approximately 5:57 p.m.

His identity is not yet being released.

Earlier, Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon said that it started in Troup County ending in Columbus. He added that Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Bureau of Investigation will head up the investigation.

Chief Blackmon confirmed shots fired as well, but also could not verify who fired weapons.

News Leader 9 has crews on the scene and will update this story as information becomes available.

