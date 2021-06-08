Still Stormy and Cloudy for Tuesday; Hotter Days Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - More showers and storms will light up the radar today as the unsettled weather pattern sticks around for one more day at least. So, keep the umbrella nearby today! Starting off Tuesday cloudy and foggy, but breaks of sunshine into the afternoon will make it feel hot despite temperatures only being in the mid 80s (you can thank the humidity for that!). Rain coverage will be around 50-70% today, then drop to 20-30% through the end of the work week.
Expect more sunshine in the days ahead too as we transition back to a more typical summertime pattern, easily pushing highs into the upper 80s and low 90s over the next week. Rain coverage over the weekend and into next week will hang out around 20-40% with hit-or-miss storms possible each afternoon and evening. The humidity will continue to run high, so don’t expect any relief from that any time soon. As far as the tropics, we could see an area of low pressure develop in the Caribbean by the end of the week, but plenty of uncertainty about where any system goes beyond that. We’ll keep you posted!
