Still Stormy and Cloudy for Tuesday; Hotter Days Ahead

Expect more sunshine in the days ahead too as we transition back to a more typical summertime pattern, easily pushing highs into the upper 80s and low 90s over the next week. Rain coverage over the weekend and into next week will hang out around 20-40% with hit-or-miss storms possible each afternoon and evening. The humidity will continue to run high, so don’t expect any relief from that any time soon. As far as the tropics, we could see an area of low pressure develop in the Caribbean by the end of the week, but plenty of uncertainty about where any system goes beyond that. We’ll keep you posted!