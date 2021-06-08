Business Break
Summer Storms & Temperatures Highlight the Forecast

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Rain and storms were back with us on this Tuesday, but look for a lower coverage of showers and storms for the middle and end of the week. We will forecast a 20-30% coverage during the afternoon and evening going through Friday with highs climbing back into the upper 80s and lower 90s. It will likely feel a bit warmer with plenty of humidity hanging around. For the weekend, the coverage of rain might go up just a bit, especially on Saturday, before dropping back to more ‘average’ summer levels for Sunday and next week. With plenty of moisture around, the humidity values will stay high, and we of course expect the best chance of rain during the afternoon or evening hours. For the weekend and next week highs will stay in the upper 80s and lower 90s, around average for this time of year.

