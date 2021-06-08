UPDATE: Drowning victim ID’d, recovered from Chattahoochee River

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man’s body has been recovered from the Chattahoochee River.
According to Deputy Chief Macon with the Columbus Police Department, the victim’s body was recovered from the Bibb Pond on Tuesday, June 8, at approximately 7:30 a.m.
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan has identified the victim as 31-year-old Jose Garcia Ramirez.
Columbus Fire and EMS Battalion Chief Bryan Watson told News Leader 9 that on Sunday, June 6, a family member and witness stated they were down on the rocks north of J.R. Allen between J.R. Allen and the Oliver Dam.
“They were swimming one of them got distressed. The brother went in after him. He was unable to rescue him. He made it back out but his brother did not,” Battalion Chief Watson said.
